Kerala : A murder mystery solved via Google Search history

A shocking case from Kerala's Kollam district's Naduvilakkara village. Prashant Nambiar, a 33-year-old music instructor, is involved in this case. On March 20, 2020, Prashant murdered his 42-year-old female companion, dismembered the body, and dumped it in a pit behind his house. You'll be shocked to learn that Google Search History has provided information about this crime.

Prashant actually looked up how to murder his wife on Google. Police reports state that Prashant killed his companion soon after this search. He then looked into how to get rid of the corpse once more. He took inspiration from various films to mislead the police.

Suchitra and Prashant first crossed paths in 2019. She first met Prashant in 2019 during the Name Ceremony of Prashant's child, who was also a distant relative of Prashant's wife. Since then, Suchitra, who had already obtained a second divorce from her husband, has begged Prashant to be the child's father, for which Prashant has taken Rs 2.56 lakh from her. After that, Prashant feared that if he gave the child his consent, the entire situation would be made public. He made the decision to kill Suchitra out of this anxiety.