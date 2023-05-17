Kerala : A murder mystery solved via Google Search history

A shocking case from Kerala's Kollam district's Naduvilakkara village. Prashant Nambiar, a 33-year-old music instructor, is involved in this case. On March 20, 2020, Prashant murdered his 42-year-old female companion, dismembered the body, and dumped it in a pit behind his house. You'll be shocked to learn that Google Search History has provided information about this crime.
Prashant actually looked up how to murder his wife on Google. Police reports state that Prashant killed his companion soon after this search. He then looked into how to get rid of the corpse once more. He took inspiration from various films to mislead the police.
Suchitra and Prashant first crossed paths in 2019. She first met Prashant in 2019 during the Name Ceremony of Prashant's child, who was also a distant relative of Prashant's wife. Since then, Suchitra, who had already obtained a second divorce from her husband, has begged Prashant to be the child's father, for which Prashant has taken Rs 2.56 lakh from her. After that, Prashant feared that if he gave the child his consent, the entire situation would be made public. He made the decision to kill Suchitra out of this anxiety.
According to the police charge sheet, Prashant has admitted that he and Suchitra had intended to spend a few days together in March. He sent his wife to Kollam in order to carry out this plan.
According to their chats, Prashant requested that Suchitra wear a black outfit so that no one would recognise her as she entered the residence at night,
According to the police report, Suchitra left her home early on March 17 to travel to her beautician training facility in Kollam. She informed her family that she would be attending a class in Kochi before leaving the institution.
At night, Prashanth and Suchitra travelled 270 kilometres on the Kollam Highway to Palakkad. Both individuals stayed at Prashant's home until March 20.
Prashant attacked Suchitra on the evening of March 20. He caused her to fall to the ground, sat on top of her, and forced both of his knees into her chest. He also used an electric wire to strangle her.
Her and Prashant's call records were checked after Suchitra's family filed a missing person report at the neighbourhood police station on the morning of March 23.
Prashant had taken off all of Suchitra's gold jewellery. His lower legs had been severed. He dug a pit behind his house, placed his body pieces in it, added petrol and lit it on fire to dispose of the corpse. In order to make the pit easy for the dogs to dig, Prashant filled it with cement and stone blocks.
According to the case's investigating officer, the police also obtained the caller's internet usage information. In the end, Prashant's Google search history, where he looked up how a spiritual guru killed his wife, provided the solution to this murder's enigma. Prashant has been given a life sentence in this instance, and fined 2.5 Lakhs.