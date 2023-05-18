PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat from Puri to Howrah

"India's speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another," he said and noted that this pace can now be witnessed in the states of Odisha and West Bengal.



Modi said that this will entirely change the meaning of development along with the experience of traveling for the passengers.



"Be it travelling from Kolkata to Puri for darshan or the other way round, the travel time will now be reduced to only six and half hours, thereby saving time, giving rise to business opportunities and providing new opportunities for the youth," he pointed out.



Modi further said that 15 Vande Bharat Trains are already running in various states, giving a push to the overall economy. [IANS/JS]

