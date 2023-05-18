US: 6 in 10 users took a break from Twitter in past year

Six in 10 Americans who used Twitter in the past 12 months say they have taken a break from the platform for a period of several weeks or more during that span, a new study by Pew Research Center in the US has revealed.



While a majority who used Twitter in the past year report taking a break from the platform, a quarter of them say they are not likely to use it a year from now, according to the Pew survey conducted about five months after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion.



Among current and recent Twitter users, women are more likely than men to say they have taken a break from the platform in the past year (69 per cent vs 54 per cent).



"Black users (67 per cent) are more likely than their White (60 per cent) or Hispanic (54 per cent) counterparts to say the same. There were not enough Asian American Twitter users to allow for a separate analysis," said the survey that came out late on Wednesday.



The findings came amid debates in the media and even questions posed by Musk himself about whether Twitter is "dying."



Since Musk acquired the platform, some celebrities have publicly announced their departures from the site and popular accounts have reported abnormally large gains and losses in followers, among other changes.



The survey also asked current and recent Twitter users how likely they are to use the platform a year from now.