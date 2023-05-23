PM Modi meets Australian singer Guy Sebastian in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Australia, on Tuesday met singer Guy Sebastian, who was the winner of the first Australian Idol in 2003, and called the latter "remarkable".



Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has unparalleled passion towards music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today."



He also attached a photo of the two, shaking hands.



The 41-year-old musician was also a judge on Australia's 'The X Factor' from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2015 to 2016, and coach on 'The Voice Australia' since 2019.



He represented Australia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in fifth place.



As part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday night as a guest of the Australian government.

