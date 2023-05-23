PM Modi : 'Mutual trust & respect bind India-Australia ties'

While addressing a massive crowd of the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mutual trust and respect are the elements that bind India and Australia ties.



He made the remarks at an event at the Qudos Bank Arena where he received a rousing welcome from the diaspora members.



Upon his arrival at the arena accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Modi was welcomed amid Vedic chanting and other traditional rituals.



Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi said: "No matter what the geographical distances are between India and Australia, the Indian Ocean connects us. No matter how different lifestyles are in both countries, yoga connects us! Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages... and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges.



"There was a time when '3Cs' were used to define relations between India and Australia -- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. After that, it was '3Ds' -- Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti (friendship). Now it has become '3Es' -- Energy, Economy and Education.



"But the truth is that the actual depth of the relations between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E... The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect, and the real reason behind this is Indian diaspora."



Modi said he has kept his promise that the Indians in Australia will not have to wait for another 28 years to see their Prime Minister.

