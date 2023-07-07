SC issues contempt notice to Yati Narsinghanand for derogatory remarks

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh issued the notice on the contempt petition filed by activist Shachi Nelli over Narsinghanand's controversial statement that "those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog."

In January 2022, the then Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal had granted consent to activist Nelli who had sought to initiate contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand over his remarks against the Supreme Court and constitution.

In his consent letter, AG Venugopal had said that the statement made by Narsinganand was "a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court" and "would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India".