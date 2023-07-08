India's G20 Leadership Ignites Global Progress and Unity

With 43 heads of delegations, the largest ever in the history of the G20, India seeks to find practical global solutions for the benefit of all and embody the spirit of a united world.

Unlike organizations with a permanent secretariat, the G20 Summit operates on an annual basis, with the responsibility of presidency rotating among its member countries. Instead, it is supported by the troika, consisting of the previous, current, and future holders of the presidency. For 2023, the troika includes Indonesia, Brazil, and India.





India's G20 presidency comes with a strong emphasis on the LiFE movement and sustainable development. The focus on climate change includes particular attention to climate finance and technology, as well as ensuring just energy transitions for developing countries.

Accelerated, inclusive, and resilient growth is another priority for India, aiming to support small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade, promote labor rights and welfare, address the global skills gap, and build inclusive chains and food systems.

India is also committed to accelerating progress on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on global development.

Technological transformation and digital public infrastructure are areas where India seeks to promote a human-centric approach, facilitating financial inclusion and tech-enabled development in sectors like agriculture and education.

Reforming multilateral institutions and creating a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system for the 21st century is another key focus of India's G20 presidency.