India's G20 Leadership Ignites Global Progress and Unity

The G20 holds annual summits where leaders from member countries gather to discuss a wide range of economic and financial issues, such as global trade, investment, fiscal policies, and development. These summits provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation, as well as an opportunity to address pressing global challenges and promote policy coordination.
Nineteen Nations and EU Unite: G20 Forum Embraces Diverse Economies, Including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
INDIA’S G20 PRESIDENCY
On the historic day of December 1st, 2022, India stepped into the limelight of global governance as it confidently assumed the prestigious presidency of the G20 forum, succeeding Indonesia. With its status as the largest democracy in the world and the fastest-growing economy, India's G20 presidency is expected to play a crucial role in building upon the significant achievements of the previous 17 presidencies.
Under the theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "the world is one family," India aims to foster a shared global future for all through its Amrit Kaal initiative. Central to this initiative is the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) movement, which seeks to promote environmentally-conscious practices and sustainable ways of living.
Guided by a well-defined strategy and a steadfast commitment to progress, India's G20 presidency prioritizes the establishment of a rules-based international system, fostering peaceful coexistence, and driving inclusive and equitable economic advancement on a global scale. The nation has set six thematic priorities to guide its agenda and has planned over 200 events leading up to the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.
With 43 heads of delegations, the largest ever in the history of the G20, India seeks to find practical global solutions for the benefit of all and embody the spirit of a united world.
Unlike organizations with a permanent secretariat, the G20 Summit operates on an annual basis, with the responsibility of presidency rotating among its member countries. Instead, it is supported by the troika, consisting of the previous, current, and future holders of the presidency. For 2023, the troika includes Indonesia, Brazil, and India.
India's G20 presidency comes with a strong emphasis on the LiFE movement and sustainable development. The focus on climate change includes particular attention to climate finance and technology, as well as ensuring just energy transitions for developing countries.
Accelerated, inclusive, and resilient growth is another priority for India, aiming to support small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade, promote labor rights and welfare, address the global skills gap, and build inclusive chains and food systems.
India is also committed to accelerating progress on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on global development.
Technological transformation and digital public infrastructure are areas where India seeks to promote a human-centric approach, facilitating financial inclusion and tech-enabled development in sectors like agriculture and education.
Reforming multilateral institutions and creating a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system for the 21st century is another key focus of India's G20 presidency.
Finally, women-led development holds a prominent place in India's agenda, acknowledging the essential role of women in driving economic growth and social progress.
India's assumption of the G20 presidency signifies a new chapter in global cooperation and sustainable development. With a clear vision and a determination to find practical solutions, India aims to strengthen the G20's role as a platform for collective action, ensuring a better future for all.