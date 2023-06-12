Jaishankar at G20 meet: India has devised 7-yr action plan to fast track implementation of SDGs

Jaishankar said that the theme of the Indian G20 presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' therefore is an urgent call for action.



"As 'One Earth', we must demonstrate solidarity for those in need. Truly leave no one behind, mobilize resources and direct our efforts where they are most needed," he said.



As 'One Family', we must break all silos and destroy all fragmentations. We need to integrate our approaches, build systems that leverage synergies rather than rely on trade-offs. Reinvigorate the systems which deliver on our agendas and ensure that all voices at home and outside are equally heard and taken into account.



"For 'One Future', we must keep the aspirations of our young people at the centre of our actions. Our actions today must not put their future in danger. We must invest in our collective future today and ensure that it is built on the foundations of equality, mutual respect and solidarity," Jaishankar remarked.



He said that the SDG agenda is a landmark not only in its universality, in that it applies to all countries but also in its integrity, in that it can only be successful as a comprehensive agenda.