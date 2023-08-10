Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of flying kiss

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of “flying kiss” saying never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi.

“Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the House of the people, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?” Irani told reporters here.