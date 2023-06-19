Smriti Irani: Kejriwal failed to deliver on 24x7 electricity promise

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP leader "can do whatever he wants but the people of Delhi were determined to vote for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to build a new India".



She also claimed that Kejriwal failed to deliver on his promises of providing round-the-clock electricity and clean water.



The minister said this while addressing a rally in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area during a programme commemorating the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.



She said by electing a tea vendor as the Prime Minister of India, the people had shattered the arrogance of the Congress.