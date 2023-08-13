K’taka: Social Media Influencer Calls for Beheading those Who Abuse Prophet, Hindu Activists Seek Action

The Hindu organisations and activists have demanded action from the Karnataka police department against the social media influencer who put out a series of videos asking to behead the 'kafirs' who abuse Prophet Muhammad.

Mohan Gowda, senior leader with Hindu Jana Jagurthi Samithi, demanded on Tuesday that the police should register an FIR against the culprit who is giving a call of beheading and arrest him for provoking the community.