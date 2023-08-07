Oneness and Pluralism: Hinduism's Essence

Hinduism, one of the world's oldest religions, is not just a system of belief but also a way of life for billions of people around the globe. Hinduism is also known as Sanatan Dharma. The term 'Hindu' is sourced from Indo-Aryan language Sanskrit root Sindhu, which was considered to be the name of Indus River that lies in the northwestern part of the Indian subcontinent.

Hinduism involves a diverse family of philosophies and traditions that have been followed throughout Asia for thousands of years. Today, Hinduism is regarded as a global religion.

Most of the sects, traditions, or schools within Hinduism share some unique foundational concepts in spite of the absenteeism of a recognizable starting in history, central religious establishment or sole authoritative scripture. The ideas of 'oneness of existence' and 'pluralism' are two of these foundational concepts.