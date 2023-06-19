Muslim nationalists don't acknowledge Aurangzeb as their leader

No Muslim in India is a descendent of Aurangzeb, according to Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and nationalist Muslims in the nation do not acknowledge the Mughal emperor as their leader.

"What occurred at Akola, Sambhajinagar, and Kolhapur was part of an experiment, not a chance. Why do so many Aurangzeb sympathisers appear in the state?

Fadnavis posed the question while speaking at a public event in Akola to mark the end of the nine-year tenure of the Narendra Modi government.

"How is Aurangzeb capable of leading us?

Our king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is the only one we have. Even the Muslims in India are not related to Aurangzeb.

Who is Aurangzeb's descendent, please? He claimed that Aurangzeb and his ancestors were foreigners.

He said, "The nationalist Muslims in our nation do not support him, they only identify Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their leader.

Fadnavis targeted Ambedkar and questioned him about why he had visited Aurangzeb's tomb.

Ambedkar claims that Aurangzeb governed our nation for a considerable amount of time. Hitler so also held power in Germany. Hitler was once held in high esteem by many individuals...It wasn't anticipated of you. Ambedkar and Uddhav Thackeray are allies. So, Thackeray, do you approve of Ambedkar's deed?

The senior BJP leader criticised Thackeray, saying the Sena (UBT) president had taken "script writers" from his partners Congress and NCP because no one in his own section appeared to be left to make speeches for him.

"But Uddhav ji, we are aware of the location, nature, and emotions of the fire. He makes the assertion that a leader will split Mumbai from Maharashtra whenever he is afraid of them. He repeats himself constantly. However, I can assure you of one thing: Mumbai and Maharashtra are inseparable.

"I had promised to return when Thackeray betrayed the BJP and teamed up with the Congress-NCP to create the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Along with my return to office, I also brought Eknath Shinde back as chief minister," he declared.

According to Fadnavis, the late Balasaheb Thackeray had declared that he would shut down his party rather than work with the Congress and NCP.

However, he claimed that Uddhav Ji disregarded his philosophy and engaged in slander against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also made fun of Thackeray, claiming that folks who spend their days at home will never be able to comprehend Modi and Shah's appeal.

He remarked this in reference to the planned gathering of anti-BJP parties in Bihar. On June 23, several opposition leaders will take the stage together in Patna. The main opposition party Congress could only gain 48 seats in the 2019 photo of the same leaders, which featured 52 leaders. No matter how many creepers there are, a banyan tree is still the best option.

PM Modi fought for the country's citizens' rights. India was one of just five nations worldwide to make anti-coronavirus vaccinations. According to Fadnavis, the PM sent these immunisations to 100 nations.

According to him, farmers in Maharashtra are gaining from a number of central government programmes like the Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.