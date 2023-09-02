Woman found hanging in Ghaziabad, boyfriend arrested

A woman was found hanging at her house in the Vaishali area, the police said on Friday, adding that her boyfriend has been arrested as her death looks suspicious.

The deceased has been identified as Pinky Gupta, who lived in a rented accommodation in Sector-3, Vaishali.

Initial probe suggests there was some dispute between the couple who had been in a relationship for about four years.

Pinky used to work in a gym. Though her family stays in Ghaziabad, she was living separately with her partner, Shahid Khan, in Sector-3 for the past three months.

According to the police, at around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received from Pinky’s neighbour, stating that a girl was found hanging in a house in Sector-3 following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“The body was shifted for post-morten. Based on the information gathered by the police, Shahid has been taken into custody,” said Swatantra Singh, ACP, Indirapuram.