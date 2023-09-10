G20 Delhi Declaration welcomes India’s plan to build, maintain Global Digital Public Infrastructure

The G20 leaders on Saturday committed to adopt, build and maintain Global Digital Public Infrastructure and also agreed to foster a wholesome and safe Digital ecosystem, and a resilient Global Digital Economy.

In the Delhi declaration, the G20 leaders said, "Technology can enable rapid transformations for bridging the existing digital divides and accelerate progress for inclusive and sustainable development."

"Digital public infrastructure (DPI), as an evolving concept and as a set of shared digital systems, built and leveraged by both the public and private sectors, based on secure and resilient infrastructure, and can be built on open standards and specifications, as well as open source software can enable delivery of services at societal-scale," it said.

It said that in our voluntary efforts to make digital public infrastructure interoperable, we recognize the importance of data free flow with trust and cross-border data flows while respecting applicable legal frameworks. We also reaffirm the role of Data for Development.

"We recognize that safe, secure, trusted, accountable and inclusive digital public infrastructure, respectful of human rights, personal data, privacy and intellectual property rights can foster resilience, and enable service delivery and innovation. To this end, we welcome the G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure, a voluntary and suggested framework for the development, deployment and governance of DPI."

It also said that it welcomes India’s plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR), a virtual repository of DPI, voluntarily shared by G20 members and beyond and take note of the Indian Presidency’s proposal of the One Future Alliance (OFA), a voluntary initiative aimed to build capacity, and provide technical assistance and adequate funding support for implementing DPI in LMICs.