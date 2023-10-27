Indian-origin teen wins 2nd spot in America's Young Scientist Challenge

Indian-American teen Shripriya Kalbhavi has won second place at the annual 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a premier science competition for middle school students in the US.

Kalbhavi, a ninth grader at Lynbrook High School in California, received a $2,000 prize for developing EasyBZ -- a cost-effective microneedle patch that allows for self-automated drug delivery without pills or needles.

The first prize of $25,000 with the prestigious title of “America’s Top Young Scientist", went to Heman Bekele from Virginia for his compound-based Skin Cancer Treating Soap.

Kalbhavi said in a blog post on the 3M Young Scientist Challenge website that she entered the contest because she wants to help change lives.

She also hosts a podcast called “Famous Personalities,” and as part of the theme of her show, she researches women scientists and speaks about their lives, achievements, and research.

"Scientific research and innovations have always interested me, and I find the scientists, especially doctors, all around me to be extremely inspiring because they work to help people every day," Kalbhavi, who wants to become a practicing neurosurgeon, said.

"I want to gain experience and advice from a mentor to help improve peoples’ lives with my invention, BZ reaction-automated microneedle patches, by making their medication painless and more affordable," she added.

Apart from Kalbhavi, five other Indian-American teens were among the top ten finalists and each of them received a $1,000 prize and a $500 gift card.