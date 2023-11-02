Jio World Plaza is an embodiment of aesthetics, culture & leisure, says Isha Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited announces the opening of Jio World Plaza (JWP), an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. Strategically located in BKC, in the heart of Mumbai, JWP opens doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Speaking about the launch, Isha M Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture. The Jio World Plaza is more than a retail destination; it's an embodiment of aesthetics, culture, and leisure."

The Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining. Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

Jio World Plaza is now also home to designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others. The opening of this landmark venue featured a fashion show where Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla brought quintessential maximalism to the grand opening.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan set the runway ablaze with their undeniable panache. They were joined with utmost charm by Shehnaaz Gill, Aashim Gulati, and international model Rahi Chadda.

The collection titled ‘La Belle Epoque - The Beautiful Age’ honours the brand’s 38-year journey in the world of fashion and also marks the Reliance Industry’s marvellous success in bringing the most coveted labels to our country.

“This collection for Jio World Plaza is our very own Belle Epoque. It represents a heightened dedication to everything we stand for - unfettered creativity, freedom of expression, and of course, joyous living that is true to the core. La Belle Epoque is also possibly our most modern collection yet, with an emphasis on drop-dead glamour. It is delightfully frisky and fabulously fun. And it will we hope, become and remain eternally relevant. This Beautiful Age is here to stay”, says Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. “With this collection, we enter a Golden Age like none that has come before. Magnificent design that speaks a new language of finesse, detail, and seductive glamour. It isn’t merely gilded we aspire to, it is creating the equivalent of solid gold."