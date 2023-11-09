Allahabad HC asks UP govt to provide specific information about treatment of abandoned patients

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide specific information to it about the measures in place and the budget allocation for the medical treatment of abandoned patients at hospitals.

A bench comprising Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order in a public interest litigation filed by Jyoti Rajpoot, addressing the medical treatment of abandoned patients.

During the court proceedings, Anupama Singh, the Additional Chief Standing Counsel (ACSC) representing the state respondents, reported that an abandoned patient is currently receiving treatment at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow and receiving appropriate care.

However, when the bench inquired about the existence of a budget and specific treatment facilities for such patients in the state's hospitals, the ACSC could not provide a clear response.

In light of this, the court ordered that if the state government has indeed established facilities for the treatment of abandoned patients, the relevant authorities should collaborate with local law enforcement to transfer these patients to the designated treatment facilities, ensuring they receive the necessary care and amenities.