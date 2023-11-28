6 luxury resorts in India for romantic getaways

Here is a list of luxury resorts in India to make your upcoming romantic getaway truly memorable and unforgettable.

The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

The Oberoi Rajvilas invites you into a realm of regal romance amidst the rich tapestry of history. Enveloped by the royal allure of Jaipur, this opulent haven, adorned with palatial architecture and lush gardens, sets the stage for intimate dinners in private courtyards, bespoke spa treatments for couples, and an immersive experience in the regal charm of Rajasthan.

Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge, Kabini

Immerse yourself in the enchanting allure of Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge, Kabini, India, where culture and wildlife intertwine in a symphony of unparalleled luxury. The resort, inspired by tribal villages, harmoniously blends traditional craftsmanship with modern opulence, offering panoramic vistas from Safari Huts, Pool Huts, and the exclusive Pool Reserve. Each stay is a curated experience, drawing you into the vibrant social tapestry of the local Kadu Kuruba tribe, ensuring a wildlife encounter that transcends the ordinary.

Nestled on the banks of the Kabini River, Evolve Back embraces the Spirit of the Land philosophy, showcasing luxury in a vernacular dimension that liberates the soul. As the sun sets over the Nagarhole and Bandipur National Parks, the resort becomes a canvas of nature's masterpiece, a backdrop for honeymoon experiences crafted with perfection. Kabini, situated at the confluence of two wildlife havens in Karnataka, promises not just a destination but an invitation to explore the wonders of India's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage in a setting where every moment is a celebration of love and wilderness.

Ananda In The Himalayas, Rishikesh

Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Ananda offers a serene escape for couples seeking tranquillity. Indulge in personalised spa experiences, yoga sessions by the Ganges, and intimate candlelit dinners with panoramic mountain views. This spiritual location, the birthplace of Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation, has attracted wellness seekers from around the world to Ananda on an annual pilgrimage.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

An epitome of romance, Taj Lake Palace appears to float on the tranquil waters of Lake Pichola. With stunning views of the City Palace and the Aravalli Mountains, enjoy private boat rides, lavish suites, and gourmet dining under the stars.

Vivanta by Taj- Rebak Island, Langkawi

Envision having your secluded haven on a private island, where the azure Andaman Sea embraces untouched beaches and lush jungles across a vast 390-acre expanse. Rebak Island Resort and Marina Langkawi stands as an exclusive retreat, offering tailored hospitality amidst awe-inspiring natural beauty. With stretches of pristine sand and crystal-clear waters, this enchanting island escape is tailor-made for either a romantic rendezvous or a delightful vacation with family and friends. A haven for nature enthusiasts, the resort unveils an ancient tapestry of flora and fauna, creating an ideal holiday spot. Step into this timeless paradise where the gentle lull of waves, vibrant marine life, swaying palms, and the melody of birdsong welcome you to a sanctuary of serenity.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla

Nestled in the Himalayan haven of Shimla, renowned for its winter snow and temperate summer climate, this hill station became the summer capital of British India in 1863. Today, Shimla thrives as a sought-after destination for trekking, mountain biking, and heritage walks. Amidst this picturesque landscape lies Wildflower Hall, a 5-star resort and former residence of Lord Kitchener, exuding the charm of a grand stately home. With welcoming lounges, opulent accommodations, a snooker and billiards room, and a well-stocked library, Wildflower Hall invites you to immerse in the romance of nature. Indulge in indoor and al fresco dining with mountain views, personalised spa experiences in wooded retreats, invigorating outdoor sports, and private dining—all attended with sincere dedication at the finest resort in Shimla.

India's luxury resorts beckon lovers to create unforgettable moments in idyllic settings. From regal palaces and tranquil Himalayan retreats to island paradises, each of these resorts crafts a perfect canvas for a romantic escapade, promising indulgence, seclusion, and memories to last a lifetime. IANS/KB