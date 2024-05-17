Religious polarization, jobs trouble India’s young voters, but Modi has support

Religious polarization:- As India holds a phased election, Pavni Mishra, an undergraduate student at Delhi University, would prefer to watch the country’s leaders focus on issues relevant to young voters like her, but she fears those issues are getting lost in the din of a polarized campaign.

"We should have a healthy competition in our politics rather than talking about religion," said Mishra. "We should talk about education, we should talk about employment, about how to empower our women and enlarge the startups in the country."

At the start of his election campaign last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of his vision of making India a developed country by 2047 and of welfare programs during his decade in power that had helped poor people.

But at his election rallies in recent weeks, the Hindu nationalist leader has accused the Congress Party of plans to give more benefits to Muslims if voted to power and warned women that the opposition would confiscate their gold and redistribute it to India’s largest minority. The divisive rhetoric is seen as a bid to galvanize support in the Hindu majority country as he seeks a third term in office.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is facing off with an alliance of opposition parties that includes the Congress Party, whose leader Rahul Gandhi is seen as the prime minister’s main rival.

Modi has denied criticism that he is stoking divisions between Hindus and Muslims to win. Gandhi has denied Modi’s charges of plans to favor Muslims, who make up India’s largest minority group.

India’s 18 million first-time voters in the general elections include millions of undergraduate students. For many of them, the top issue is how the next government will create more employment opportunities in a country where despite a growing economy, finding suitable jobs for graduates has become a key challenge.

"I want a fair government that ensures employment for everyone," said 19-year-old Shreyas Sood. Another student, who did not want to be named, said even finding an internship was a challenge. "I think the concern is about getting jobs which pay you a good decent amount to live. Everyone is stressed," she said.

They have reason to worry. According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund, the unemployment rate for graduates is 29.1% -- nine times higher than for the lesser educated.

Despite such concerns, Modi’s image as a strong leader who delivers results and has improved India’s image overseas has won him the support of many young students.

"You can trust on Modi. I feel the country is in safe hands with him," said B. Prerna, an undergraduate student. Several students echoed that sentiment.

A survey among first-time voters by Lokniti research institute and the Center for Developing Societies indicated that Modi was the first choice for many who felt he could address youth-related challenges such as creating employment opportunities. Two-thirds of those surveyed said they would vote for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and that Modi was best suited to lead the national government.

"In younger people, there is a natural tendency to veer towards someone who is very visible, strong, seen as an iconic figure, and as someone trying to deliver results. In that sense Modi ticks off most of the boxes," according to political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

Some students say a weak opposition has limited their choices. Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi has flagged the issue of employment in his campaign rallies, promised internships to college students and says his party will take steps to address growing economic inequality in the country.

But many perceive the Congress Party, which has been dislodged by the BJP as India’s dominant party in the last decade, as an ailing party that has not rejuvenated itself.

"We have to vote for the Modi government because currently he is the only one who is looking good, who has a good face," said college student Satvik Sharma. "To be honest, opposition in the country right now is very weak."

Analysts say many young voters do not see any alternative to Modi. "The opposition is fragmented and although several parties have strong leaders, they are not pan-Indian leaders. Rahul Gandhi is not a prime ministerial candidate," pointed out Kidwai.

However, students like Sharma worry about divisive rhetoric and growing polarization during the BJP’s decade-long stint in power. "The country and the youth are becoming religiously too radical, be it any religion," he said. "I want the government to be a little liberal, the youth to be a little liberal and think about the country as a whole and not their religion as supreme."

The use of issues such as caste and religion by political parties, has disillusioned some students. "We are still fighting about mythical creatures and gods and religions. Rather, we should rather focus on the development of the country," said Amaldev K. He could not travel to his home state, Kerala, to cast his ballot, but he said that had he voted, he would have chosen an option that India allows on the ballot – NOTA or "None of the Above" which indicates a voter’s dissatisfaction with all the candidates in the fray.