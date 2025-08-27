Protecting India’s geriatric population from the rising heatwave

By Vijayetta Sharma

This year, around 2,300 people died during the heatwave that affected 12 major European cities between June 23 and July 2. Of these, approximately 65 percent deaths were attributed to a rise in temperature by 1-4 °C, arising from the burning of fossil fuels.

Older people, particularly those above 65 years, accounted for nearly 88 percent of the climate-driven excess deaths.

Globally, heat-related mortality among the elderly has increased by 85 percent since the 1990s, according to WHO and UNEP. In comparison, India reported a 55 percent rise in such deaths among those aged over 65 between 2000–04 and 2017–21.

In 10 Indian cities, daily mortality among the elderly rose by 14.7 percent, attributed to extreme heat events. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded the highest number of heatwave-related deaths in the country.

In 2022, the elderly made up 10.5 percent of India’s population. This number is projected to nearly double by 2050—surpassing the youth population by the mid-21st century. A majority (71 percent) of older adults live in rural areas. Older women constitute a significant share of the elderly population, particularly in rural India. By 2021, their population outnumbered men by 4 million (67 million elderly men and 71 million elderly women).

As older adults are disproportionately vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and mortality, this convergence of climate stress and demographic transition raises urgent concerns for policy makers to strengthen public health systems, develop infrastructure resilience and social protection policies.