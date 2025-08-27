Over the decades, the growth momentum of Kashmir is standing on a firm ground because of thorough planning and meticulous execution of plans with enormous potential for changing the destiny of the people of Kashmir. This stands in contrast to what some sections of media with vested interests have been feeding the people with, locally and globally.

According to the 2025 Economic Survey Report, presented in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly in March, 2025, the nominal GSDP is estimated to reach Rs 2.65 lakh crore, while the real GSDP is projected at Rs 1.45 lakh crore. This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 4.89% in real GSDP from 2019-20 to 2024-25, surpassing the previous period’s growth rate of 4.81% from 2011-12 to 2019-20.

The per capita income is expected to reach Rs 1, 54,703 in 2024-25, showing a robust increase of 10.6%, indicating improved economic well-being for the residents of the J&K.

Each sector of production has made a significant contribution to the Gross State Value: the primary sector has contributed 20%, the secondary sector 18.3%, and the tertiary sector 61.7%. In terms of industrial development and financial inclusion, Jammu & Kashmir has taken long strides. Access to banking services has improved throughout the UT as a result of the growth in banks and other financial institutions besides popularizing the ease of banking concept among the people.

With a noticeable rise in credit flow to MSME's and agriculture, the credit-deposit ratio is currently 62.01%. In J&K, about 1,984 units with a total investment of Rs 9,606 corers have been operationalized providing employment to 6,37,10 people, the report added. Furthermore, the region has shown its commitment to economic development and empowerment by achieving notable growth in handcraft exports and financial inclusion for self-help groups.

The agriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a transformative shift towards high value crops and organic farming. The holistic agriculture development plan aims to invest Rs 5,013 crore in 29 projects over the next five years, boosting the GSDP and creating significant employment opportunities.

The horticulture sector in J&K has experienced significant growth in fresh fruit production, driven by improved farming techniques, better irrigation, high quality fruit varieties, expanded cold store facilities and lastly upgraded transport system. This sector now contributes significantly to the GSDP and supports a large workforce, reflecting the success of targeted interventions and investments, the report added.

Additionally, the unemployment rate improved, dropping from 6.7% in 2019–20 to 6.1% in 2023–24. This is an indication of improved employment opportunities for young people in the region. Investor interest remained high and could potentially result in direct employment for a sizable portion of the population—5.90 lakh individuals, with bids totalling Rs 1.63 lakh crore submitted by December 2024.

On similar lines, the start up ecosystem has also expanded quickly; since 2019. The number of start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has increased by an astounding 287%. Tourism increased from 34 lakh in 2020 to 2.36 crore in 2024, indicating a thriving tourism industry.

Pakistan exhausts finances over Kashmir

Following their independence from British colonial powers in 1947, India and Pakistan had steady growth that spurred notable advancements in health care, education, and other fields. However, it’s interesting to note that throughout the first four decades or so, India lagged behind Pakistan in terms of growth rates. Pakistan’s growth rate increased to almost 6% annually between 1961 and 1980, while India’s growth rate was only 4%.