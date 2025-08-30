PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo

Tokyo, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tokyo, met with the Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Japan through grassroots and regional-level collaborations.

The meeting underscored the growing importance of the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative, aimed at fostering cooperation between Indian states and Japanese prefectures across a range of strategic sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, highlighted the outcome of the meeting, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal sharing key details via the social media platform X.

“Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM @narendramodi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo. PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during 15th - Annual Summit for shared progress. Discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups and SMEs,” Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.