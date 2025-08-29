World counts on India: PM Modi makes reforms and stability pitch at Japan Forum

Tokyo, Aug 29; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the country’s political and economic stability and rapid growth, pitching for a partnership with Japan in the area of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development at a key economic forum meet.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum here, PM Modi said the world is not only watching India but also counting on it, as the country marches towards becoming the third-largest economy soon.

“In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies. You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years," PM Modi said while addressing the conclave.

“India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third largest economy in the world,” the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.