Drone ban in Chennai ahead of President Murmu’s visit on Tuesday

Chennai, Sep 1: The Chennai City Police have issued orders prohibiting the flying of drones in the city ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, citing security reasons.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Tuesday, as part of her official programme. She will be the chief guest at the 120th anniversary celebrations of City Union Bank, to be held at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present at the event.

After the programme, President Murmu will proceed to Raj Bhavan at Guindy, where she will stay overnight. On Wednesday morning, the President will fly from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli. From there, she will travel by helicopter to Neelakudi in Tiruvarur district to attend the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu. She will confer degrees on graduating students during the event.