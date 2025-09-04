How India helped scuttle the global plastics treaty

By Sherley Hepsiba Dokiburra

India has opposed limits on the production of primary virgin plastic in the name of development and industrialisation.

It thus became a party to scuttling the proposed United Nations Global Plastics Treaty (INC 5.2) for which negotiations were held in Geneva from August 4-14, 2025.

These talks are part of a process set in motion by the 2022 United Nations Environment Assembly Resolution which gave negotiators the mandate to craft a legally binding treaty that addresses plastics across their entire lifecycle, from production through to disposal.

The latest draft placed before the countries in Geneva in the sixth round of negotiations proposed stronger measures for waste management, better recycling systems, and tightened controls on hazardous additives.

However, it did not include limits on the production of virgin plastics or tighter regulation of chemicals used in their production.

The inability of the 180 participating countries to agree on imposing limits on the production of new plastics emerged as the main stumbling block to reaching a consensus.

The disagreement hardened into a clear divide between two negotiating blocs.

The High Ambition Coalition (HAC), a group of around one hundred countries including the European Union, argued that production caps are essential to avert worsening ecological and public health risks.

Opposing them, the Like Minded Countries (LMC) — made up of petrochemical producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, China and Cuba — rejected restrictions on production.

India’s stance: The development argument and its limits

India sided with the LMC bloc voicing opposition to limits on plastic production.

India justified this stance by invoking developmental imperatives. Its position is that restricting primary or virgin plastic production would constrain economic growth and industrialisation, particularly in a country where millions still lack secure livelihoods and basic services.

This framing resonates with the long-standing Global South demand for “common but differentiated responsibilities” in environmental governance.

However, India’s opposition to limits on plastic production may turn out to be more damaging than beneficial.

India’s own record with development when viewed through the lens of environmental change reveals a history that is far more conflicted than celebratory. Decades of scholarship and activism have shown how the pursuit of growth in the country has often produced deeper dispossession rather than reducing poverty.

For example, large infrastructure projects have displaced communities on a massive scale, while the benefits of economic growth are captured by a narrow section of society. Marginalised groups are frequently left out of the gains from development, and the gap between the wealthy and the poor continues to widen.

Against this backdrop, India’s defence of plastics is a defence of accumulation that shifts ecological burdens onto the poor while reinforcing the very inequalities that development was supposed to undo.

Plastics may create short-term industrial profits, but they also worsen pollution, health burdens, and ecological crises that disproportionately harm the poor.