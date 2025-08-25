Parineeti Chopra and Husband Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy with Instagram Post: “Our Little Universe… on Its Way”

They also shared a picture of them taking a stroll in the park with the caption “Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measures”. With the announcement, the comment section flooded with congratulations and warm wishes from netizens and celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

The soon-to-be mom and dad have always fascinated fans with their bond. From once saying in an interview that she would never marry a politician, to marrying one and now preparing to embrace motherhood—-netizens have witnessed the whole journey.

Rumours of the couple dating emerged around March 2023, followed by their engagement in May 2023. They got engaged in the same year in the month of December. Speculations about Parineeti’s pregnancy had surfaced repeatedly, which she always denied, stating that she herself would share the news when the time came. She shared the happiness with her fans and is ready to start the new journey of motherhood.

In a recent appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, there were subtle hints when Raghav shared their plans to expand their family. Raghav appeared on the show alongside Parineeti.

During the chat, Kapil Sharma shared how his mother had eagerly awaited a grandchild after his marriage. To this, Raghav replied, “We will soon give you the good news.” Hearing this, Kapil playfully asked if he should prepare sweets, to which Raghav responded with a smile, saying they would share it “at some point,” leaving Parineeti visibly stunned. Fans are now connecting the dots, saying there had been hints even before the official announcement.

The soon-to-be mother, Parineeti, also has several projects lined up. Parineeti will next be seen in Sanki, a thriller directed by Anurag Singh, starring opposite Varun Dhawan. She is also set to feature in Shiddat 2, directed by Karan Sharma.

Additionally, Parineeti will make her Netflix series debut in a much-anticipated mystery thriller directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra. It seems Parineeti is all set to shine in her professional journey while also welcoming new beginnings in her personal life. [Rh/SY/VS]

