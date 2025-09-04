Indian startups accelerate 'Aatmanirbhar Chips' roadmap under DLI Scheme

New Delhi, Sep 5: Backed by the government's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, domestic chip design and IPR are accelerating across critical sectors, from surveillance and energy metering to networking and motor control, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, to date, 23 chip design projects have been sanctioned under the DLI Scheme, with 72 companies gaining access to industry-grade Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools.

Many of these startups showcased their roadmaps at Semicon India 2025, reflecting India's growing capability and self-reliance in semiconductor chip design.

InCore Semiconductors, founded by the creators of the SHAKTI Processors - the first open-source RISC-V processor in India - has launched an innovative System-on-Chip (SoC) Generator Platform that reduces frontend chip design time from months to just a few minutes.

This automation accelerates development timelines, lowers costs, and minimises design risks, enabling faster innovation cycles for their customers.