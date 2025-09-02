PM Modi to kick off SEMICON India 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, 33 countries to participate

New Delhi, Sep 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2025 here on Tuesday as part of the government’s efforts to position India as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

Over 350 exhibiting companies from 33 countries and regions, and a record number of global stakeholders will participate in SEMICON India 2025, which is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association. The three-day event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, academia, government and other stakeholders to drive collaboration and technology advancements across the entire supply chain.

In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality. To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed.

Additionally, on August 28, a major milestone in India’s semiconductor journey was achieved with the launch of one of the country’s first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat. Semiconductor company CG-Semi, is expected to roll out the first ‘Made in India’ chip from this pilot facility.

Be it design, packaging or fabrication, Indian as a nation is giving shape to the dream in all these foundational aspects to become self-reliant. Through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 23 chip design projects have been sanctioned to support startups and innovators. Companies like Vervesemi Microelectronics are creating advanced chips for defence, aerospace, electric vehicles, and energy systems, showing that India is no longer just a consumer but a creator.

SEMICON India plays a catalytic role in advancing ISM’s goals by enabling cross-border collaborations, promoting research commercialisation, enhancing skill development, and showcasing India’s growing potential in the global semiconductor value chain. Three editions of SEMICON India have been held so far, in 2022 (Bengaluru), 2023 (Gandhinagar), and 2024 (Greater Noida). SEMICON India 2025 is set to display India’s redefining role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.