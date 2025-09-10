Nepal unrest: Rajasthan CM expresses concern over safety of Indians stranded at Kathmandu Airport

Jaipur, Sep 10: Amid unrest in neighbouring country Nepal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian citizens, especially people from the desert state, who were stranded at Kathmandu Airport.

Taking to the social media X, CM Sharma described the violence as "heart-wrenching" and said the state government was closely monitoring the developments.

"In view of the circumstances arising in Nepal, our government is concerned about the safety of Rajasthani citizens trapped there. I have contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and inquired about the current situation," he wrote.

The Chief Minister appealed to all migrant Rajasthanis living in Nepal to remain in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and strictly follow the advisory issued by the Central government.

He assured that the Centre is fully committed to ensuring the safety and safe return of every citizen.