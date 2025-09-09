Crisis-prone Nepal plunges deeper into chaos after PM Oli's resignation

Kathmandu, Sep 9: Faced with the intense pressure from Gen-Z protests that resulted in the death of 19 people, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post on Tuesday afternoon. Oli submitted his resignation letter to President Ram Chandra Poudel, citing the abnormal situation in the country as protests intensified against his rule throughout the country.

In the resignation letter, Oli said he resigned from the post as per article 77 (1) of the constitution to pave the way for constitutional resolution of the current situation.

Oli was elected Prime Minister on July 14, 2024, as per a consensus reached with Nepali Congress, the largest party in the parliament.

Some reports indicated that Mayor Balen Shah could be appointed as an interim Prime Minister of the country.

As protests intensified on the second day following the killing of 19 protestors on Monday, the ruling coalition appeared to have fractured one after another with ministers particularly belonging to Nepali Congress resigning and putting further pressure on the government to quit.

General Secretaries of ruling Nepali Congress, Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma had earlier urged Prime Minister Oli to resign and pave the way forward.

Thapa and Sharma said in a statement that the relevance of the seven-point agreement reached between the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and Congress during the formation of the government was no longer valid.

It is not immediately clear what course Nepal's politics would take now as all the lawmakers from the fourth largest party Rastriya Swatantra Party also resigned in masses demanding an interim government.

Enraged by the killing of so many people during the first day of the protests organised by the Gen-Z demanding accountability for corruption and social media ban, protestors throughout the country started to attack houses of leaders and government buildings.

On Tuesday, the protestors stormed into the parliament building at Baneshwor in Kathmandu and set the building on fire. The protestors had made unsuccessful attempts to damage the building even on Monday which led to strong police response leading to the death of several people.

They also entered the Singh Durbar, the main administrative centre of the Nepal government and torched the main gate.