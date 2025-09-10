Apple ramps up India manufacturing with iPhone 17, eyes record festive season growth

New Delhi, Sep 10: Apple, which is stepping up its manufacturing push in India, has spread iPhone 17 production across five local factories, which will be available in the country from September 19. According to analysts on Wednesday, the festive season is set to herald new sales records for the US-based giant.

Apple is also expected to manufacture fewer units of the ‘Pro’ models in India, according to industry sources.

Foxconn has started rolling out iPhone 17 units at its new $2.8 billion facility in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru. The plant, which is Foxconn’s second-largest iPhone factory outside China, is now running alongside its Chennai unit.

Experts view the Bengaluru factory’s launch and the broader manufacturing shift as a major milestone in Apple’s diversification strategy.

Moreover, despite inflationary and tariff pressures affecting global supply chains, Apple has largely maintained stable US dollar pricing, supported by expanded local manufacturing in India, which mitigates geopolitical risks.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS that Apple now has a widest range of iPhone portfolio and is set to garner a major share in the upcoming festive season.

“Around 60-65 per cent of iPhones in India are being purchased on EMIs which would also work well for the new iPhone 17 series. From the form factor point of view, iPhone 17 Air looks stunning and will sure catch more eyeballs in the domestic market, especially with its Pro performance and best of the silicon,” he noted.

“I think the camera remains the best for iPhones in this new lineup, especially on the 17 Pro Series,” Pathak added.