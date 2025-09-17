Kalistani SFJ threatens to siege Indian Consulate, SFJ shared a poster of Dinesh Patnaik with a target mark on his face

In a public notice, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) , a khalisatani group, threatened to ‘siege’ the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada. The group urged Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the consulate on September 18 (the planned date of the ‘siege’).

While pointing to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of Indian agents’ involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, SFJ further accused Indian consulates of operating “spy networks” targeting Khalistani activists.

The Khalistani group declared a 12-hour siege of the consulate, set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday (September 19).

What did the notice say?

The notice said: "Indo-Canadians planning routine visits to the Vancouver Indian Consulate on 18 September are advised to refrain and choose another date. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs-the torchbearers of Shaheed Nijjar-will lay a historic "SIEGE" of the Consulate to demand accountability for Indian state-directed espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil,".

Alongside the notice, SFJ also shared a poster of India's High Commissioner designate Dinesh Patnaik, with a target mark over his face captioned “New face of India's Hindutva terror in Canada”.

Apart from announcing the siege, SFJ also claimed in its notice that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had offered “witness protection” to Inderjeet Gosal. Gosal, is a Khalistani leader who serves as an SFJ coordinator, who was arrested last year in connection with a violent attack on a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).