5G handsets now comprise 87 pc of smartphone shipments in India

New Delhi, Oct 3: The share of 5G handsets in the smartphone shipments in India soared to 87 per cent during the first half of CY 2025, indicating the consumers are increasingly adopting the new technologies in the smartphone market, a new report has said.

According to the report from Counterpoint Research, India now stands at the 14th spot globally in terms of overall 5G share in total smartphone shipments.

The share of smartphone shipments in the Indian market was 47 per cent in the first half of 2023, when the country was in 40th spot. It went up rapidly in the first half of 2024.

5G smartphones have become mainstream, accounting for 71 per cent of overall global smartphone shipments in H1 2025, the report said.

The penetration of 5G smartphones has increased rapidly across both developed and emerging markets, driven mainly by rising consumer demand, affordable devices and faster 5G network rollouts.