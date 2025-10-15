Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man Who Shaped India’s Scientific Future

Missile Development and Defence Achievements

In 1982, Kalam returned to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). This program gave India some of its most important missiles — Agni, the country’s first intermediate-range ballistic missile, and Prithvi, a surface-to-surface tactical missile.

From 1992 to 1999, he served as the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister and later, from 1999 to 2001, as the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India with the rank of Cabinet Minister. During this period, Kalam played a vital role in strengthening India’s nuclear capabilities.

In 1998, he was one of the key figures behind the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, which established India as a nuclear power. Though the tests drew global criticism, they made Kalam a national hero. That same year, he introduced Technology Vision 2020, a roadmap to transform India into a developed nation by 2020. It focused on increasing agricultural productivity, improving healthcare and education, and using technology for national development.

Presidency and Later Life

In 2002, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated Kalam for the presidency. Despite being a Muslim, his candidacy was supported across party lines, including by the opposition Indian National Congress. Kalam won by a wide margin, becoming India’s 11th President — a largely ceremonial but deeply respected position.

He served until 2007, after which Pratibha Patil succeeded him as India’s first woman president. After his presidency, Kalam continued to inspire young minds as a teacher and author. He became a visiting professor at several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and was the founding chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram. He was especially loved by students for his simplicity and motivating spirit, often saying that youth are the real strength of the nation.

Legacy and Contributions

Dr. Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after collapsing during a lecture at IIM Shillong. His death was mourned across the country, but his legacy continues to inspire millions.

Beyond his missile and nuclear achievements, he contributed immensely to India’s space and technological development. As Project Director of India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), he oversaw the successful deployment of the Rohini satellite and aided the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). He was also instrumental in establishing the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).

Dr. Kalam co-developed the Kalam-Raju Stent with Dr. Soma Raju — an affordable heart stent that made life-saving healthcare accessible to many. He also designed India’s first indigenous hovercraft, known as Project Nandi.