Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man Who Shaped India’s Scientific Future
Key Points:
Dr. Kalam led India’s missile and nuclear programs, including the IGMDP and Pokhran-II tests
As India’s 11th President (2002–2007), he won hearts with his humility and continued to inspire youth
His work in space technology, healthcare innovations and his teachings continue to inspire generations.
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, and passed away on July 27, 2015, in Shillong. Kalam was one of India’s most respected scientists and leaders. Known as the “Missile Man of India” for his major role in developing the country’s missile and nuclear programs, he also served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. His humility, intelligence, and love for students earned him the title of “People’s President.”
Kalam was born into a modest family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. His father owned a fishing boat, and though the family had once been wealthy, they lived a simple life. The youngest of five siblings, Kalam was determined to study and rise above his circumstances.
He graduated in aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT). In 1958, he joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and later moved to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969.
At ISRO, he became the Project Director of India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully launched the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980. This mission marked India’s entry into the global space arena. He also contributed to the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
Missile Development and Defence Achievements
In 1982, Kalam returned to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). This program gave India some of its most important missiles — Agni, the country’s first intermediate-range ballistic missile, and Prithvi, a surface-to-surface tactical missile.
From 1992 to 1999, he served as the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister and later, from 1999 to 2001, as the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India with the rank of Cabinet Minister. During this period, Kalam played a vital role in strengthening India’s nuclear capabilities.
In 1998, he was one of the key figures behind the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, which established India as a nuclear power. Though the tests drew global criticism, they made Kalam a national hero. That same year, he introduced Technology Vision 2020, a roadmap to transform India into a developed nation by 2020. It focused on increasing agricultural productivity, improving healthcare and education, and using technology for national development.
Presidency and Later Life
In 2002, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated Kalam for the presidency. Despite being a Muslim, his candidacy was supported across party lines, including by the opposition Indian National Congress. Kalam won by a wide margin, becoming India’s 11th President — a largely ceremonial but deeply respected position.
He served until 2007, after which Pratibha Patil succeeded him as India’s first woman president. After his presidency, Kalam continued to inspire young minds as a teacher and author. He became a visiting professor at several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and was the founding chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram. He was especially loved by students for his simplicity and motivating spirit, often saying that youth are the real strength of the nation.
Legacy and Contributions
Dr. Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after collapsing during a lecture at IIM Shillong. His death was mourned across the country, but his legacy continues to inspire millions.
Beyond his missile and nuclear achievements, he contributed immensely to India’s space and technological development. As Project Director of India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), he oversaw the successful deployment of the Rohini satellite and aided the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). He was also instrumental in establishing the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).
Dr. Kalam co-developed the Kalam-Raju Stent with Dr. Soma Raju — an affordable heart stent that made life-saving healthcare accessible to many. He also designed India’s first indigenous hovercraft, known as Project Nandi.
Dr. Kalam was not only a scientist but also a visionary thinker and author. His books, including Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds, and India 2020, continue to motivate young Indians to dream big and serve the nation. For his remarkable achievements, he received several of India’s highest honors — Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990), and Bharat Ratna (1997).
In his memory, several roads, institutions, and places have been named after him. In 2015, Wheeler Island in Odisha was renamed Abdul Kalam Island, and in 2017, a new bacterium discovered aboard the International Space Station was named Solibacillus kalamii.
Dr. Kalam’s Address at the European Parliament (2007)
On April 24, 2007, Dr. Kalam addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Germany, on the topic “Dynamics of Unity of Nations.” In his inspiring speech, he emphasized the importance of righteousness in creating peace and order in the world:
“Where there is righteousness in the heart,
There is beauty in the character.
When there is beauty in the character,
There is harmony in the home.
When there is harmony in the home,
There is order in the nation.
When there is order in the nation,
There is peace in the world.”
He urged global leaders to instill righteousness in the hearts of all citizens to achieve lasting peace. The then-President of the European Parliament, Hans-Gert Pöttering, praised Kalam’s speech as “one of the most extraordinary speeches the Parliament had ever heard.”
October 15, Dr. Kalam’s birthday, is celebrated as World Students’ Day — honoring his lifelong dedication to education and youth empowerment. His words continue to inspire millions of young people:
Dr. Kalam believed that true dreams are those that drive us to action — the ones that don’t let us rest until we make them real. [Rh/VP]
Suggested Reading: