World Teacher's Day: 'Missile Man' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam remembered on his birthday

'Missile Man of India' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam still lives among Indians in the form of a cherished memory. The former President of India was instrumental in making India a nuclear power with formidable and cutting edge missile technology. Besides this, Dr. Kalam is best remembered as 'People's President' who remained unmarried but loved children with all his heart.

Dr. Kalam remains one of those few figures who garner love and acclaim from all sides of the political spectrum with zero haters.

On his birthday celebrated as World Student's Day, the 'Bharat Ratna' awardee was remembered for his innumerable contributions and humble persona.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and remembered Dr. Kalam for his contributions.