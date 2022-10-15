India

World Teacher's Day: 'Missile Man' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam remembered on his birthday

On his birthday celebrated as World Student's Day, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was remembered for his contributions.
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is the person who gave India its 'Wings of Fire' with his contribution in the field of missile technology. (File Photo)
Kunal Bahuguna

'Missile Man of India' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam still lives among Indians in the form of a cherished memory. The former President of India was instrumental in making India a nuclear power with formidable and cutting edge missile technology. Besides this, Dr. Kalam is best remembered as 'People's President' who remained unmarried but loved children with all his heart.

Dr. Kalam remains one of those few figures who garner love and acclaim from all sides of the political spectrum with zero haters.

On his birthday celebrated as World Student's Day, the 'Bharat Ratna' awardee was remembered for his innumerable contributions and humble persona.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and remembered Dr. Kalam for his contributions.

International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik honoured the great soul with his exceptional artistry.

People from all walks of life remember the 'People's President' in some way or the other.

Be it political divisions or religious diagreements, everything seems to fade with Dr. Kalam.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is rightfully remembered as 'People's President' India was fortunate to have.

