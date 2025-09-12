India Ranks 118th on the World Happiness Index 2025, below War Torn Palestine and Ukraine; Pakistan is at 109th position

Mental health is another important issue that frequently gets neglected despite its growing awareness. Reports suggest widespread underreporting of depression, anxiety and other mental disorders because of lack of access to mental health services. India’s lower ranking in the Happiness Index 2025 is a result of the lack of attention to people’s psychological well-being.

Furthermore, the score is weakened by the perception of governance and corruption. The public has lost its trust in government institutions due to widespread dissatisfaction over bureaucratic inefficiencies and systemic corruption. Daily interaction with red tape and opaque decision-making procedures has further fueled feelings of powerlessness and dissatisfaction.

Although there’s a rise in the ranking of India in the Happiness Index 2025, there still remains a long and difficult road ahead. Experts suggest that a diverse approach would help achieve significant and meaningful progress. The country should prioritize incorporating inclusive policies, growing and strengthening social welfare programs, raising mental health awareness and services, and enhancing transparency in governance to ensure reduced income inequality.