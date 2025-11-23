India’s New Labour Codes Set Global Standards, Strengthen Manufacturing: ICEA

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Union government's announcement for immediate implementation of the four new progressive Labour Codes has consolidated 29 archaic, colonial-era laws into a simplified, modern, and future-ready framework that prioritises worker welfare while boosting manufacturing and service-sector growth, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Saturday.

The Association said that this long-awaited transformation will enhance ease of doing business, ensure greater social security, and propel India towards the vision of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In addition, the reforms will create greater predictability regarding policy provisions for labourers and businesses under the framework.