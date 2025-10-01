Moral Monday Protests Decry ‘Leaders Manipulating Christianity to Push Deadly Policies’

By Brett Wilkins

As the United States faces looming Republican government shutdown and as harmful impacts of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed in July by President Donald Trump begin to affect millions of Americans, clergy and impacted people and rallied Monday in eight states “to expose how leaders are twisting and warping Christianity to push policies that hurt poor and vulnerable communities.”

The latest round of Moral Monday rallies led by Bishop William J. Barber II and Repairers of the Breach took place across the US South to highlight the deadly impact of the OBBA, which organizers are calling the “Big Ugly Destructive Deadly Bill.”

The law, which was signed by Trump on July 4, made the deepest cuts to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in history while slashing billions from other essential social programs to fund massive tax breaks for billionaires and corporations. The OBBA ends health coverage and food assistance for millions of Americans at a time when more than 47 million Americans—including 1 in 5 US children—are living in food insecure households.