IRCTC Clarifies No Halal-Only Policy for Non-Vegetarian Meals on Trains

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Thursday, issued a clarification amid renewed concerns alleging that only Halal-processed meat is being used in non-vegetarian meals served on trains.

Responding to the claims, IRCTC reiterated that there are no guidelines mandating Halal certification for meals served on trains.

The controversy, which came into the limelight on social media back in July 2023, has resurfaced after recent reports claimed that NHRC had issued a notice to the Railways on a complaint regarding the use of Halal-certified meat in on-board meals.

See Also: Karnataka: BJP leader accused of entering temples after eating non-veg food

Countering the claims, the company that provides ticketing, catering and tourism services for the state-owned Indian Railways reiterated that there is no guideline concerning Halal certification of meals served on trains.