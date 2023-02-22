Karnataka: BJP leader accused of entering temples after eating non-veg food

Controversy has erupted in Karnataka after BJP MLA and the party's national General Secretary C.T. Ravi allegedly entered temples after having non-vegetarian food.

The photos of Ravi eating non-vegetarian food at the residence of BJP MLA Sunil Naik in Uttara Kannada district have gone viral on social media. He had come to Karwar to participate in Shivaji Jayanthi.

It is alleged that Ravi had visited Nag Ban in Bhatkal city and Karibanta Hanuman temple. Bhatkal MLA Naik and committee members of the temples accompanied him.

Ravi is being accused of having violated the sanctity of the temples by visiting them after having non-vegetarian food. Local Congress leaders also targeted him over the issue.