'My Partner Is Half-Indian': Elon Musk Says on Nikhil Kamath Podcast; Son's Middle Name 'Sekhar' Honors Nobel Laureate Chandrasekhar

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has shared that his partner, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, is half-Indian — a detail many were unaware of. He also revealed that one of their sons carries the middle name “Sekhar,” chosen as a tribute to renowned Indian-American physicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Musk mentioned this during his conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the “People by WTF” podcast.

During the podcast, Musk said: “I’m not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half-Indian. One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar after Chandrasekhar.”

Musk also spoke about Zilis’s early life, saying she grew up in Canada and was given up for adoption as a baby. “I think her father was like an exchange student at the university or something like that. I’m not sure of the exact details,” he added, noting that he does not know the full story of her biological family.