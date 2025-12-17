Cabinet Clears ₹11,718 Crore for 2027 Census—First Digital Census, 5 Years Late

The Union Cabinet on Friday, 12 December 2025, approved a budgetary allocation of ₹11,718.24 crore for conducting the Census of India 2027, marking a major step towards India’s first fully digital census exercise. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi and announced by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Described by the government as the world’s largest administrative and statistical exercise, Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases across the country. The first phase, House Listing and Housing Census, will take place between April and September 2026. The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.

For certain regions, including Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, population enumeration will be conducted earlier, in September 2026, due to adverse weather conditions.

A key feature of Census 2027 will be the inclusion of caste enumeration. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had decided on 30 April 2025, to include caste data in the upcoming census. According to the government, caste information will be captured electronically during the Population Enumeration phase.

The Cabinet approval does not include a separate budgetary allocation for updating the National Population Register (NPR). In 2019, the government had approved separate funds for the NPR and the Census of India 2021, which was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of a specific NPR allocation has been noted in the government’s statement on Census 2027. The NPR is the precursor to the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC).