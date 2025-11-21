Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Widespread Social Anxieties

By Samata Biswas, 360info

West Bengal recently recorded 28 deaths, allegedly due to anxiety related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll that is being carried out by the Election Commission of India across 12 Indian states, including West Bengal.

Unlike the 11 other states, West Bengal shares a border and millennia of history with neighbouring Bangladesh, with political mudslinging about undocumented Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living in India as citizens reaching a crescendo before the SIR announcement.

The SIR exercise demands proof of citizenship (in the shape of passports, government issued ID cards, pension and land documents, educational certificates etc) from people who want to be included in the new voters’ list, an exercise that was nearly automatic earlier, once an Indian turned 18.

The demand of citizenship and legacy proof , purportedly to ensure “no eligible citizen is left out” of the election process, and also that “no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll”, coupled with the fear of being turned into an “ineligible” person, a de facto non-citizen, has led to anxieties.

While the Election Commission claims that it needs to ascertain citizenship to revise electoral rolls, there is considerable fear that this is the first step towards creating a de facto National Register of Citizens (NRC), after the 2003 amendments to the Citizenship Act limited Indian citizenship by birth to the years between 1950 and 1987 and the 2019 amendments introduced religion into citizenship considerations for the first time.

The only NRC to be prepared till date, in Assam (another state bordering Bangladesh) in 2019, kept 1.9 million people out of the register, with 63 such people interned at the Matia detention camp while 27 died in detention. Many more died during the NRC process, through stress-related heart attacks and suicides, a stark premonition to the SIR.

Nevertheless, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the architect of both the 2003 and 2019 amendments, is supporting the SIR exercise. SIR is related to the agenda to ‘detect, delete, deport’ suspected ‘illegal Bangladeshis’ which originated in Assam during the Assam Agitation of 1979-85 and was later adopted by the BJP in the late 1990s. Undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh are blamed for changing the demographic pattern of the country, spike in crime, acts of terror and taking away jobs that rightfully belong to Indians. The rhetorical power of this framing has successfully entered popular consciousness after years of high-pitched campaigns. :