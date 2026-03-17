Assam polls: BJP to contest 89 seats, allies to be given 37 seats, says CM Sarma

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the two allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest 26 Assembly seats, while its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will field candidates in 11 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls, leaving the rest 89 seats for the BJP, indicating the finalisation of ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the alliance.