Congress indulging in headline politics, says Haryana CM in Budget reply

Taking a sharp swipe at the Congress, he said allegations that the Congress “makes on the streets are repeated in the House. It is unfortunate to see that instead of having constructive debate, the Congress chooses to walk out every time. The Opposition has neither read the Budget seriously nor understood the provisions made for development, and therefore is in no position to hold any meaningful discussion on the state’s issues. Such conduct exposes the Opposition’s lack of seriousness, while the government remains committed to addressing public issues with transparency and accountability”.