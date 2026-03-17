Gujarat: Ahmedabad Cyber Cell busts illegal call centre targeting Canadians, four arrested​

Cyber Cell ACP Hardik Makadia said, “We have arrested four accused and seized six laptops and five mobile phones. The main accused, Falgun Patel, is absconding and had earlier operated such call centres from Chandigarh and other places. This call centre started in February this year in this area and had previously operated from Naranpura. The accused were targeting Canadian citizens by impersonating officers of the Canada Revenue Agency, and Shivang used to act as an agent to speak with victims.”​