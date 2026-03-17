Health Dept Principal Secy not coming to office for 8 months, no medicine supply: Karnataka BJP

"Later, the Secretariat Employees' Union wrote a letter against Harsh Gupta. In that letter, they said 'Harsh Gupta has arrogantly written beyond his scope, the letter should be withdrawn, using such insulting and condemnatory words to demoralise employees reflects his strange mindset, and this is not the trait of a capable officer.' This means there is conflict between the officer and the staff. How can the Health Department improve in this situation?" he questioned.