House panel suggests close monitoring of Delhi water projects to meet timelines​

“The Committee recommends that such funds be carefully monitored to ensure that they are fully and effectively utilised. The Ministry may ensure regular and periodic monitoring of ongoing and new schemes and projects proposed under Central Assistance to Union Territories, under which an allocation of Rs 951.00 crores has been made to the UT of Delhi. This would help ensure full utilisation of the allocated funds, avoid cost overruns, and adhere to the prescribed timelines for completion of projects,” said the report.​