Mamata skips Nandigram, chooses familiar turf to face ex-aide

Her once-trusted aide, Suvendu Adhikari, beat her that time by less than 2,000 votes in what was termed a prestige fight. Though Adhikari’s vote share came down significantly compared to his performance as a Trinamool candidate in 2016, it was the victory that mattered more. He cornered over 1.3 lakh votes or 67 per cent in 2016 with a turnout of more than 2 lakh, which was some 87 per cent of the total number of electors in Nandigram.